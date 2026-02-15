iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,203,634 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the January 15th total of 7,062,521 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,064,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,064,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,216,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,214. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

