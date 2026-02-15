First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 181 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 456 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA FTKI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,943. First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (FTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of US-listed small cap equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the Russell 2000 Index or on small-cap ETF. FTKI was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

