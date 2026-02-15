State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RTX were worth $78,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Operational/contract news — RTX reportedly demonstrated systems that downed drone swarms during Army trials, a clear commercial/technical win for its defense business that could support future contracts and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals reminder — institutional commentary highlights improved revenue and earnings growth for RTX, reinforcing the company’s recent beat and FY26 guidance (6.60–6.80 EPS) that underpin longer‑term valuation. Read More.

Fundamentals reminder — institutional commentary highlights improved revenue and earnings growth for RTX, reinforcing the company’s recent beat and FY26 guidance (6.60–6.80 EPS) that underpin longer‑term valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market noise from consumer GPU headlines — multiple tech/gaming stories about “RTX” GPUs (reviews, deals, even isolated product failures) refer to Nvidia’s RTX GPU brand, not RTX Corporation; expect short‑term headline noise but no direct impact on RTX’s aerospace & defense fundamentals. Example: GPU reviews and deals. Read More.

Market noise from consumer GPU headlines — multiple tech/gaming stories about “RTX” GPUs (reviews, deals, even isolated product failures) refer to Nvidia’s RTX GPU brand, not RTX Corporation; expect short‑term headline noise but no direct impact on RTX’s aerospace & defense fundamentals. Example: GPU reviews and deals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares at ~$201.30 (≈$1.64M), reducing his holding by ~23%. SEC filing: Read More.

Insider selling — VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares at ~$201.30 (≈$1.64M), reducing his holding by ~23%. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares at ~$199.16 (~$3.49M). Large insider sales like these can pressure near‑term sentiment even if they’re for personal reasons; SEC filing: Read More.

NYSE:RTX opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $268.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

