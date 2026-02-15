Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.0% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $601.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Summary

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

