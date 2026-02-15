Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:EMPB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:EMPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 556 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 1,297 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,968 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,968 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA EMPB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515. Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

About Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF

The Efficient Market Portfolio Plus ETF Trust Units (EMPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests long and short in equity and US Treasury ETFs based on momentum signals. The fund seeks capital appreciation. EMPB was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

