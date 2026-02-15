FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI) Short Interest Update

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LQTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,597 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the January 15th total of 40,712 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQTI remained flat at $20.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 74,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

About FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF

The FT Vest Investment Grade & Target Income ETF (LQTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation through a synthetic long exposure to the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and a partial covered call strategy. It seeks an annual rate of approximately 5% over LQDs current annual yield. LQTI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

