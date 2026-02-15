Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPD) Short Interest Down 45.3% in January

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,069 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 12,935 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. 23,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.25. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.2504 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF (MLPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE MLPX ATM BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of long positions in the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) and writes one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of the underlying portfolio. MLPD was launched on May 7, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.