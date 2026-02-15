BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 40.6% in January

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,307 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 62,846 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 88.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 296,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF) is an actively managed, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities, agencies and authorities. By focusing on high-quality tax-exempt bonds, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of federally tax-exempt distributions to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes bonds across a range of maturities and sectors, with an emphasis on intermediate to long-term durations.

