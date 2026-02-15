iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Short Interest Update

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 502,314 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 1,041,557 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,106,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,106,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 27,800.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

