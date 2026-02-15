Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $234.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $255.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 52.91%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.