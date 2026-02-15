Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertiv Stock Performance
NYSE VRT opened at $234.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $255.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv
In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, record backlog and upbeat guidance — Vertiv reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS, strong year-over-year sales growth and set a bullish Q1/FY26 outlook; management highlighted explosive AI-driven order momentum and a record backlog (~$15B), which underpin longer-term revenue visibility. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Vertiv Stock Post Q4 Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Initial market reaction was strongly bullish — the stock gapped up on the earnings beat and guidance, reflecting investor enthusiasm for Vertiv’s AI/data-center exposure before some gains were later pared. Vertiv Trading Up 24.7% on Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and price-target lifts — Mizuho raised its price target materially and several bullish notes/upgrade pieces argue Vertiv’s growth profile merits a premium, supporting further institutional interest. Vertiv price target raised at Mizuho
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional inflows and long-term growth narrative — coverage notes a strong multi-year inflow trend and the company’s positioning in AI infrastructure has made Vertiv an institutional favorite, contributing to the stock’s big run since 2023. See How Inflows Make Vertiv an Institutional Favorite
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups on long-term growth merit — several outlets (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Globe and Mail) outline why Vertiv is a high-growth pick over a multi-year horizon, pointing to secular data-center and AI capex tailwinds; these are context pieces rather than immediate share drivers. Why Vertiv is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call & transcripts — detailed call transcripts and highlights outline backlog dynamics, supply-chain commentary and margin assumptions; useful for modeling but neutral until guidance is proven. Vertiv Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and calls for a breather — some analysts and commentators say the stock’s rally has priced in too much near-term perfection for the AI cycle and recommend caution or a downgrade, which likely pressured the shares after the initial pop. Vertiv Soars On AI Boom, But Valuations Need A Breather
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking despite fundamentals — multiple reports note that shares slipped intraday even after beats, indicating traders are locking gains and rotation is weighing on price in the near term. Vertiv Q4 Earnings Beat, Net Sales Up Y/Y, Shares Fall
Vertiv Profile
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
