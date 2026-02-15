SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Stake Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 145.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 276.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.4%

SITE stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $168.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

