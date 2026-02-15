Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,228 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 24,520 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 360,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 360,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0808 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

