Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,228 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 24,520 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,042 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $21.95.
The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
