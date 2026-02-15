Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 28577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $495.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,919 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,037,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares during the last quarter.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization. VGSR was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is issued by Vert.

