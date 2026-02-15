Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 28577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $495.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.71.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization. VGSR was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is issued by Vert.
