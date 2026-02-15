Short Interest in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expands By 42.5%

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,014,977 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 1,413,956 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 504,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,968.42. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 48,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in NETGEAR by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NETGEAR stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $623.16 million, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $182.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NTGR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

