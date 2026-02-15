Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 12,648 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of Axos Financial worth $18,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 43,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $4,290,435.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,418,751 shares in the company, valued at $140,598,224.10. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick Walsh sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $490,463.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,502.56. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,593 shares of company stock worth $6,274,883. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.27. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $385.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.89 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

