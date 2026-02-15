Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,794 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of Champion Homes worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Champion Homes by 50.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,804,000 after acquiring an additional 655,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,360,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 393,686 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,242,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 923,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,525,000 after purchasing an additional 187,611 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Champion Homes

In other Champion Homes news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,064,916.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,634.30. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $148,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,353.08. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,795 shares of company stock worth $1,372,603. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

SKY opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.10%.The firm had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

