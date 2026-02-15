Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,644,000 after purchasing an additional 134,777 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Williams Companies by 185.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,740,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after buying an additional 176,880 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $72.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.13%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,452.55. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

