Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.44% of M/I Homes worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 46.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,828.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,642. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 491 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $72,078.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,582.80. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Key M/I Homes News

Here are the key news stories impacting M/I Homes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $250M share repurchase program (authorizes repurchases of ~7.4% of outstanding stock) which can lift EPS and signals board confidence. MarketBeat MHO page

Board-authorized $250M share repurchase program (authorizes repurchases of ~7.4% of outstanding stock) which can lift EPS and signals board confidence. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have recently added to positions (examples cited include Donald Smith, Invesco and others), providing demand/support beneath the shares. Institutional holdings summary

Large institutional investors have recently added to positions (examples cited include Donald Smith, Invesco and others), providing demand/support beneath the shares. Positive Sentiment: Technical picture is constructive — stock is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can attract momentum and quant buyers. MarketBeat technicals

Technical picture is constructive — stock is trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can attract momentum and quant buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Latest quarter: EPS marginally beat ($3.91 vs. $3.88) but revenue fell ~4.9% YoY and EPS declined vs. prior year — mixed fundamentals that may cap upside until revenue stabilizes. Earnings summary

Latest quarter: EPS marginally beat ($3.91 vs. $3.88) but revenue fell ~4.9% YoY and EPS declined vs. prior year — mixed fundamentals that may cap upside until revenue stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed (targets in the $155–$165 range from some firms, but at least one downgrade to “strong sell”), so analyst action could add volatility. Analyst notes

Analyst coverage is mixed (targets in the $155–$165 range from some firms, but at least one downgrade to “strong sell”), so analyst action could add volatility. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling this week: CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold large blocks (filed sales of 20,000 shares and ~14,974 shares on Feb. 10–12), which some investors view as a negative signal even if sales fund diversification. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 (20,000) and CEO Form 4 (14,974)

Concentrated insider selling this week: CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold large blocks (filed sales of 20,000 shares and ~14,974 shares on Feb. 10–12), which some investors view as a negative signal even if sales fund diversification. SEC filings: and Negative Sentiment: CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,616 shares (filed Feb. 12); other insiders also trimmed stakes in small blocks — filings can be read here and in InsiderTrades coverage. SEC filing: CFO Form 4 — additional coverage: InsiderTrades article

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.9%

M/I Homes stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.77. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.