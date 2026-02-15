Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.13 and last traded at $51.31. Approximately 359,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 292,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.
Sylvamo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Sylvamo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported quarterly revenue and (headline) EPS roughly in line with or slightly above street expectations, which could be supportive vs. low estimates. BusinessWire Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Management framed 2026 as a volatile year and provided a slide deck / call that outlines actions to navigate market volatility — useful for longer-term assessment but creates short-term uncertainty. TipRanks Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting reports from call transcripts showed a much weaker EPS figure (reported as $0.825 in some transcripts vs. $1.05 consensus), which likely triggered investor concern and selling given the discrepancy. InsiderMonkey Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals show weakness: quarterly revenue was down ~8.2% year-over-year and EPS is substantially below last year’s level (from ~$1.94 to ~$1.08 reported), pressuring margins and investor expectations. That backdrop amplifies sensitivity to any mixed messaging. Zacks Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Trading showed elevated volume and price weakness today as investors dig through the mixed messages; higher volatility and unclear guidance increase downside risk near-term. MarketBeat Quote & Stats
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.
Sylvamo Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.
Sylvamo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
About Sylvamo
Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.
The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.
