Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Expands By 42.2%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,023,886 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 4,235,952 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 79,519 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 4.4%

GBOOF stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV, commonly known as Banorte, is one of Mexico’s largest diversified financial groups. Founded in 1899 as Banco Mercantil de Monterrey, the company has expanded through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to build a broad national presence. Headquartered in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Banorte operates under a universal banking model, integrating traditional banking services with a range of complementary financial offerings.

Banorte’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, where it provides deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, and financing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.