BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX) Short Interest Up 42.8% in January

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 113,270 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 79,325 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 224,272 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BingEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BingEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BingEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

BingEx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLX opened at $2.81 on Friday. BingEx has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter. BingEx had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BingEx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BingEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BingEx in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BingEx in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BingEx by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BingEx by 400.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,495,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 5,196,683 shares in the last quarter.

BingEx Company Profile

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

