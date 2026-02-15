Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.63% of Extreme Networks worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 21.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,494,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,733,000 after buying an additional 622,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,301,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,302.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,460,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,527 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 163.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 781,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,500. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $317.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

