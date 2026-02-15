Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 13,743 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.35% of Krystal Biotech worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $5,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,242,613.76. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $3,401,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,200.52. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS stock opened at $276.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.06 and a 200-day moving average of $205.72.

Several analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Zacks Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

