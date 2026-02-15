JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,448 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the January 15th total of 105,553 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JMOM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. 78,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,684. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 16,222.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after buying an additional 898,573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after acquiring an additional 395,006 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,246,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,360,000 after purchasing an additional 350,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after buying an additional 285,477 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $9,583,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

