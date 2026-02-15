Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 6,674 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.9%

BURL stock opened at $302.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.94 and a 200 day moving average of $279.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.74. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $318.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $346.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

