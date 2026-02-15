Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.33 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 486.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 983,705 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,976,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,503 shares in the company, valued at $30,850,300. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.