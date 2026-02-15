Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 20,225 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $143,035,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 352.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,468,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,296 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $84,753,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,177,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 963,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 681,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.97.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

