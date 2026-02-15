Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $79,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 49.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,782,000 after buying an additional 497,652 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $25,491,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $23,037,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

FSS opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.73. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

