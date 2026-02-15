Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 769 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 200.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 21.9% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $718.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.00 and a 12 month high of $803.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.27.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 113.21% and a net margin of 29.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.67.

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

