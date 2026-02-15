Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.5%

NTNX stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,169,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 926.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,687,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 40.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,928,000 after buying an additional 1,914,005 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 75.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,279,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,655,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after buying an additional 1,370,047 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

