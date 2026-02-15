Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Grows By 85.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 308,233 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the January 15th total of 166,165 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 267,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE FRA traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 135,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,216. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE: FRA) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund primarily seeks to provide current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments, with a focus on senior secured loans and other bank-originated credit facilities. As a publicly traded vehicle, FRA offers investors exposure to a portfolio of floating rate assets designed to adjust coupon payments in response to changes in benchmark interest rates.

In constructing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates a significant portion of its assets to U.S.

