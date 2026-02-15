Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 919 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 2,185 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

PAMC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. 1,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $51.03.

Get Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAMC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund invests in US mid-cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PAMC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.