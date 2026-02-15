Short Interest in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Drops By 42.2%

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 314,965 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 544,785 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.58. The company had a trading volume of 140,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,261. The company has a market capitalization of $471.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $95.72 and a 12-month high of $111.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXE. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the euro through an investment in securities.

