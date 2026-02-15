E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 83289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EONGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get E.On alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on E.On

E.On Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.80.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 billion. E.On had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. Analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.