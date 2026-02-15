Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,247 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the January 15th total of 36,871 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,816 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,788.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,099.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HARD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.28. 15,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods. HARD was launched on Mar 27, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

