First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,107 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the January 15th total of 55,046 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,638 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 7,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 160.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 63.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 101.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $207.88. 211,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,112. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $224.94. The stock has a market cap of $218.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average is $194.58.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

