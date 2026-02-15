iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,820 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 77,426 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,047 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,047 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IGBH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05.
About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk. IGBH was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
