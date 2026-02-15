iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,421 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 84,081 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,999 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,999 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EIRL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Idaho Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Co now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

