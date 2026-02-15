iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Short Interest Down 45.3% in January

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 586 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 1,072 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.40% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iPath Series B Carbon ETN alerts:

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Down 3.0%

iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $27.68. 2,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Company Profile

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.