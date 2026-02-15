MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Short Interest Up 72.1% in January

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 68,825 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 39,993 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 305,830 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OILU traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 378,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,847. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $56.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

