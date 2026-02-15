Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,204 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 32,897 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,465,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,000.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA NBSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.39. 166,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $51.57.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. NBSD was launched on Jun 21, 2010 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

