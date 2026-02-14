Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading 4.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.4215 and last traded at $2.4215. Approximately 100,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 649% from the average daily volume of 13,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mitie Group

Mitie Group Trading Up 4.4%

About Mitie Group

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc is a leading provider of facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning cleaning, security, catering, engineering maintenance, energy management and waste disposal. Through its focus on lifecycle management and sustainability, Mitie helps organisations optimise operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact and maintain compliance across their property portfolios.

Serving both public and private sector clients, Mitie delivers tailored service offerings to industries such as healthcare, education, transportation, retail and government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.