Target Corporation $TGT Stake Lessened by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,545 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Target by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 44,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 257,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

