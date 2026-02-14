Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 54.1% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $378.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $390.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.44 and its 200 day moving average is $292.02.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $1,252,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,072.50. This trade represents a 28.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 4,130 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.52, for a total transaction of $1,253,537.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,940,140. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 target price on Carpenter Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.43.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

