Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Envista by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,355,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,430,000 after buying an additional 210,921 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,956,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,767 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 34.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,656 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,703,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,905,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 523,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Envista and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Envista

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460. This trade represents a 23.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.