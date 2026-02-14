The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Boston Beer by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 606.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.28.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $247.26 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.34 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.