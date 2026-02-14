ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $211.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.01.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

