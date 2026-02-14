Pacific Sage Partners LLC Has $37.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,396 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.3% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $37,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,592,000 after buying an additional 20,481,030 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,805 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34,510.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,764,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,737 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,792.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,986,000.

SCHF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

