Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 174.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCB. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1,580.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 877,912 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,504,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,169,000 after purchasing an additional 850,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,273,000 after purchasing an additional 797,548 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,153,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after purchasing an additional 564,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $26.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

