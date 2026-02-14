M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Insider Susan Krohne Sells 491 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Susan Krohne sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $72,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,582.80. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MHO stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.50. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $158.92.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

M/I Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,871,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 116.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after acquiring an additional 161,881 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,408,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,909,000 after buying an additional 125,423 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $13,694,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 114,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MHO

Key Stories Impacting M/I Homes

Here are the key news stories impacting M/I Homes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $250M share repurchase program (up to ~7.4% of shares) supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals board confidence. More detail: MarketBeat MHO page

Board-authorized $250M share repurchase program (up to ~7.4% of shares) supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals board confidence. More detail: Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been increasing positions (examples: Donald Smith, State Street, American Century), which can provide steadier demand and liquidity for the stock. Source: Institutional holdings summary

Large institutional investors have been increasing positions (examples: Donald Smith, State Street, American Century), which can provide steadier demand and liquidity for the stock. Source: Positive Sentiment: Technical backdrop supportive — shares are trading above the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages cited in recent coverage, which can attract momentum and quant buyers. See stock summary: MarketBeat MHO page

Technical backdrop supportive — shares are trading above the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages cited in recent coverage, which can attract momentum and quant buyers. See stock summary: Neutral Sentiment: Latest quarter: EPS slightly beat consensus ($3.91 vs. $3.88) but revenue declined ~4.9% YoY and EPS is down from the prior-year quarter — mixed fundamentals that can limit upside until revenue trends stabilize. Summary: Earnings summary

Latest quarter: EPS slightly beat consensus ($3.91 vs. $3.88) but revenue declined ~4.9% YoY and EPS is down from the prior-year quarter — mixed fundamentals that can limit upside until revenue trends stabilize. Summary: Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: several “buy/market outperform” ratings and $155–$165 targets but at least one downgrade to “strong sell”; consensus sits around a Moderate Buy. This creates both upside expectations and analyst-driven variability. Source: Analyst notes

Analyst coverage is mixed: several “buy/market outperform” ratings and $155–$165 targets but at least one downgrade to “strong sell”; consensus sits around a Moderate Buy. This creates both upside expectations and analyst-driven variability. Source: Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling this week — CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold multiple blocks (20,000 shares on Feb. 10 and an additional ~14,974 shares on Feb. 12) — filings: CEO Form 4 (20,000) and CEO Form 4 (14,974)

Concentrated insider selling this week — CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold multiple blocks (20,000 shares on Feb. 10 and an additional ~14,974 shares on Feb. 12) — filings: and Negative Sentiment: CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,616 shares (filed Feb. 12); other insiders also trimmed small stakes — these filings can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if sales are for diversification/liquidity. Filings: CFO Form 4

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.